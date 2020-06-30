What Cam Newton’s Signing Reportedly Says About Jarrett Stidham

Does the Patriots’ decision to sign free-agent QB Cam Newton reflect poorly on Jarrett Stidham’s potential?

Tom Brady’s decision to leave New England for Tampa Bay opened the door for Stidham. The Auburn alum and former fourth-round NFL Draft pick has been highly regarded by Patriots insiders for months now. But it’s still tough to tell how the team will perform with Stidham under center given the small sample size.

The young quarterback was expected to take over the New England offense this season. But with Newton now in town, he’ll likely have to sit on the bench for at least another year.

Some believe the Patriots’ latest quarterback addition is a sign Stidham isn’t as good as many believe. But Patriots beat reporter Jeff Howe is hearing New England’s signing of Newton has nothing to do with “Stidham’s performance.”

“A source also implied the signing of Newton has nothing to do with Stidham’s performance.” https://t.co/BAjpT2QUSs — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) June 30, 2020

It appears the Patriots are still committed to Stidham in the long term. But it’d be surprising if Newton doesn’t take over as New England’s starting quarterback this season.

The former NFL MVP hasn’t been healthy these past few years. But a healthy Newton paired with offensive genius Josh McDaniels could end up being a deadly duo. The former Panthers QB could return to his former self this season.

As for Stidham, sitting behind Newton for a year could prove beneficial in the long run. But there’s always the chance Stidham surprises us all and beats out Newton for the starting gig this year.