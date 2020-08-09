Cam Newton Said Julian Edelman Used 1 Word To Describe The Playbook

Cam Newton is getting settled into his new NFL home.

The former Carolina Panthers quarterback was signed by the New England Patriots earlier this offseason. The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick signed an incentivized one-year deal that could be worth up to $7 million.

Newton, who’s coming off an injury-riddled 2019 season, is hoping to bounce back in New England. He’ll be replacing Tom Brady behind center and playing for a legendary coach in Bill Belichick.

It sounds like it will take Newton some time to get used to everything in New England, though. Specifically, the playbook is pretty different than what he had in Carolina.

Newton said that Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman said the playbook is basically “calculus.”

The new QB-WR duo went over the playbook during a recent call.

“We were both excited just to be on the phone with each other,” Newton told New England media on Friday. “Then all of a sudden he just said, ‘Hey bro, this (explicit) is calculus.’

“He said it and it was just funny. From that whole 15-minute conversation, that’s the only thing that I just remembered: Calculus.”

Calculus or not, it’s certainly worked for New England in the 21st century.

The Patriots are scheduled to open the 2020 season on Sunday, Sept. 13 against Miami.