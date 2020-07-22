Cam Newton, Julian Edelman Release Video Of Their Recent Workout

Earlier this offseason, the Carolina Panthers decided to move on from veteran quarterback Cam Newton – despite having him under contract for another year.

The New England Patriots swooped in and signed the veteran quarterback to an incentive-laden, one-year deal. The former No. 1 overall pick can earn up to $7.5 million if he hits all incentives – a bargain if Cam gets back to his MVP form from 2015.

In the weeks since he signed with the team, he’s been working out with his new teammates. Cam immediately hit the field with wide receiver Mohamed Sanu and eventually, second-year wideout N’Keal Harry.

However, there was a familiar face that Newton had not worked out with. Until now. On Wednesday morning, he posted a video to his Instagram that showed a recent workout with star wide receiver Julian Edelman.

Let’s just say they already look to be in sync.

Edelman was Tom Brady’s favorite target when they were together in New England.

He figures to become Newton’s favorite target as well. In recent years, the former No. 1 overall pick relied heavily on DJ Moore, who filled a role similar to Edelman – but with more versatility.

The Patriots were set to enter the 2020 season with a tough chance to make the playoffs. Now, with another MVP quarterback under center, they could challenge for yet another Super Bowl.

Can Cam lead the team to the promised land?