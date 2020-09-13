Cam Newton Just Scored His First Patriots Touchdown

Well that didn’t take too long. Cam Newton only needed a little more than a quarter to open up his account with his first touchdown as a member of the New England Patriots.

With first and goal at the start of the second quarter against the AFC East rival Miami Dolphins, Cam took the shotgun snap from the four-yard line. Miami’s defensive line tried to down the middle, but Cam was ready.

He utilized superb blocking to open up a massive lane up the right side. Showing no signs of any foot injuries, he easily ran it into the endzone to open the scoring on both sides.

That touchdown highlighted what’s been a pretty solid start to Cam’s tenure in New England. With 5:44 to go in the second quarter, he is 4-of-5 for 47 yards passing with a 105.8 passer rating.

Cam’s fans on Twitter are collectively delighted to see that the former No. 1 overall pick and NFL MVP is thriving.

“Cam bout to run through the AFC east,” one fan wrote.

“Love seeing him in New England,” said another. “Primed for success”

“Been saying for months,” said one more. “He’s still got it.”

Expectations are always going to be high for the New England Patriots. But if Cam continues to play this well, they may be just as high for him as they were for his predecessor.