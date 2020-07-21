Cam Newton Has Brutally Honest Message For Rest Of The NFL

Cam Newton was on the free agency market for a long time.

The former NFL MVP was released by the Carolina Panthers in March. Newton, the former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick, was not signed until July.

Newton, 31, agreed to a one-year minimum deal with the New England Patriots. The deal is reportedly worth up to $7.5 million if Newton hits all of the incentives in his contract.

The former Auburn Tigers star won’t forget how long he was on the free agency market. He knows that several NFL teams passed on the chance to sign him this offseason. Newton had a brutally honest message for those teams on Monday.

“Every team at one point had to say, ‘OK fellas – Cam Newton, what are we thinking? Eh, pass'” Newton said on The Bigger Picture. “I’m going at necks all year.”

Cam wants the apology to be as loud as the disrespect 🗣 pic.twitter.com/NSe8ApXp4e — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 21, 2020

Newton certainly appears to be as motivated as ever heading into the 2020 regular season.

The New England quarterback is expected to compete for the starting job with Jarrett Stidham, but most expect him to win it.

The Patriots, likely with Newton behind center, are scheduled to open the regular season on Sunday, Sept. 13 against the Miami Dolphins. Kickoff for that game is scheduled for 1 p.m. E.T. on CBS.