Cam Newton Makes Disastrous Mistake To Seal The Loss Today

Cam Newton had a clear mindset heading into today’s game against the Buffalo Bills. This was a must-win game for the New England Patriots quarterback.

“This is a must-win for us, and I’m going to control the things that I can control,” Newton said this week. “I have two or three more days to prepare and that’s what I plan on doing.”

The Patriots will not escape Buffalo with a win, though. New England has lost to the Bills, 24-21, to drop to 2-5 on the season.

Newton had a disastrous mistake on his team’s final drive that sealed the loss. The Patriots quarterback fumbled the ball, sealing the win for the Bills, who were able to recover it and run out the clock.

It was a tough fumble for Cam, who didn’t protect the ball well enough as he was running. However, it was a pretty strong defensive play from Justin Zimmer. Here’s the replay:

Justin Zimmer with the game saving play punching the ball out of Cam Newton’s hands. What a clutch, huge play for the #Bills. pic.twitter.com/Oqy5bN6xFL — Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) November 1, 2020

Game-winning plays don’t get much bigger than that one. The Bills’ defense deserves some big credit for stepping up when it mattered.

Newton, meanwhile, finished the game by going 15 of 25 for 174 passing yards. He added nine rushes for 54 yards and one touchdown.

Cam Newton's fumble ices the game for the Bills 😯 (via @nflbrasil) pic.twitter.com/6TEUnGmAUV — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 1, 2020

The Patriots drop to 2-5 on the season with today’s loss, while the Bills improve to 6-2.