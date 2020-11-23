Cam Newton Was Asked If He Wants To Play For New England In 2021

Cam Newton has had an up-and-down first season with the New England Patriots.

The former Carolina Panthers quarterback has had some good games, especially early on in the season. However, New England has struggled to put together consistent performances. The Patriots dropped to 4-6 on the season with Sunday’s loss to the Houston Texans.

Newton signed a one-year deal with the Patriots in the offseason. Does he want to return to New England for another year?

He isn’t saying right now.

Newton, who will hit free agency in 2021, explained his mindset during an appearance on The Greg Hill Show on Monday morning.

“Man, I have interest in winning the Arizona Cardinals game (this Sunday). How about that?” Newton said. “I mean, there’s so many things that I don’t even want to harp or dwell or even think. I think my, as the Bible says, my cupeth runeth overeth with just trying to focus on the near future rather than the far future.”

That’s a fair response.

The decision might not be up to Newton, too. It’s possible the Patriots will choose to move on at the quarterback position.

For now, though, they’re simply focused on beating the Cardinals on Sunday.