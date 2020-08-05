Former Patriot, Panther Unsure Of How Cam Newton, Bill Belichick Will Work

The marriage of Cam Newton and Bill Belichick with the New England Patriots this year is one of the more intriguing stories of the NFL season. One person very familiar with both sides of things has some questions about how it will go this fall.

Defensive lineman Kyle Love began his NFL career as an undrafted free agent with the New England Patriots. He spent 2010-12 with the team before bouncing around the league. Most recently, he spent six seasons with Cam Newton and the Panthers.

Interestingly, Love has heard that Belichick has actually softened his approach a bit since he left New England. We would probably never know, but that may make the situation with Cam Newton a bit more amenable. He spoke to the Boston Herald about the signing recently.

“I’ve heard (Belichick’s) changed since I was there,” he said in a recent interview. “That he’s kind of opened up a little bit, relaxed more and isn’t as strict as when I played.”

“Being a professional in New England is different from being a professional in Carolina.

"It's a whole different ballgame."

Even so, he says the experience is far different between New England and other franchises that he’s played for. That includes the Panthers, who Cam Newton has spent his entire career with after being the No. 1 pick in the 2011 NFL Draft.

“My fear is, can Cam fit in their box?” Love said. “Because I want Cam to win. I want Cam to be successful. I want to see him win games and even a championship, because I love that dude. I just hope he can do that within the guidelines of what Bill wants.”

He believes the upside is very high though. There are questions about the Patriots’ roster outside of Cam, but if the 2015 NFL MVP is healthy after two years of injury issues, Kyle Love thinks the team should remain in contention.

“If Bill and the Patriots get a fully healthy Cam Newton, physically and mentally, that’s a scary team right there,” Love said. “It’s a championship-caliber team.”

We can’t wait to find out how this very unlikely pairing works out.

