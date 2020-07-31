Bill Belichick On Patriots Signing Cam Newton: ‘I’m Glad Things Worked Out’

Bill Belichick has been set at quarterback since Tom Brady broke through in 2001, replacing the injured Drew Bledsoe and leading the New England Patriots to a shocking first Super Bowl. We’re entering uncharted territory this year, as Brady has moved on to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. To replace him, the Patriots signed another former MVP, Cam Newton.

The 2015 MVP and former Heisman winner has gone through the ringer with injuries in recent years. The Carolina Panthers released him this offseason, with new head coach Matt Rhule and a revamped front office opting to hand the offense over to Teddy Bridgewater. If Newton is healthy, he is one of the most dynamic players in football, and a very different weapon for Belichick and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to utilize.

Bill Belichick spoke to the media today. While his answers were as pretty characteristically brief, he made himself clear when asked about many of the major issues facing the Pats this fall. Among them: his new quarterback.

“Well, things worked out. We spent quite a bit of time with Cam, and he spent quite a bit of time with us. I think there was some mutual interest, and we went and spent quite a bit of (time) with a number of different people and a number of different conversations, and just tried to see how the fit would be,” Belichick said, when asked about what drew him to bringing in Cam Newton. “It was very positive on our end, and I’m glad it worked out.”

Bill Belichick Live Press Conference 7/31: https://t.co/XTwIg83nzF — New England Patriots (@Patriots) July 31, 2020

Cam Newton will try and beat out fellow former Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham for the starting job. Belichick said that the quarterback competition will be like any other on the roster.

“Well I think that spot’s the same as all the other spots on the team,” Belichick said. “We’ve got a long way to go, and we’ll see how things turn out. I can’t control how players perform. That’s up to them. We’ll give everybody an opportunity and see what happens.”

With a dearth of talent on the offensive side of the ball, and now some high-profile opt-outs, it may be tough for the New England Patriots to do what they virtually always do: win the AFC East and compete for the Super Bowl. Still, counting out Bill Belichick in any circumstance is not advisable.

[Patriots]