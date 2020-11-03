Cam Newton Describes The Vibe In The Patriots’ Locker Room

After looking strong to start the season, the New England Patriots have fallen into a serious rut. At 2-5, this is the worst start to a season that the team has had since 2000, Bill Belichick’s first year with the team and one year before their incredible run of success began with the Super Bowl win over the St. Louis Rams. The team’s new quarterback Cam Newton isn’t giving up on the team though.

You can track the Patriots’ success with that of Newton. Early in the year, he resembled the dynamic quarterback that won an MVP a few years ago. In early October, he came down with COVID-19, missing the team’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs as a result.

Newton returned after that one missed game, but looked mediocre in an 18-12 loss to the Denver Broncos. In the team’s 33-6 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, he had one of his worst career games, going 9-for-15 for 98 yards and three interceptions before getting benched. Cam was more effective against the Buffalo Bills this weekend, but the song remained the same for the Patriots, who lost 24-21 to the AFC East leaders.

Newton isn’t giving up on the season yet, and he doesn’t believe his team has either. When asked about the vibe in the Patriots locker room, he says that there’s a real belief that the team just needs one big win to flip the script and get back on track this year.

Q: What's the mood in Patriots locker room? Cam Newton on @TheGregHillShow: "Honestly, when I look in that locker room, it's a bunch of guys giving supreme effort. … For us to be on this losing streak, it has affected everybody." Added team certainly hasn't given up. — Ryan Hannable (@RyanHannable) November 2, 2020

Cam Newton appeared on The Greg Hill Show on WEEI to discuss how the team is feeling. His full answer:

“Just the vibe that you get in that locker room is we just need one,” he said. “Going back and knowing this team as well as I do know this team, coming off of that Raiders win, I think everybody had a full head of steam and momentum. Then obviously what happened with COVID and everything like that, it’s just been a slippery slope, walking down a slippery aisle trying to regain your footing. One thing I do know about this team is once we get that first one, that next one is almost, ‘OK, we remember how to win. OK, we know how this feels. This is where situational football kicks in, let’s do a better job of doing this, that and the third.’ “There’s no doubt in my mind that guys are taking the proper steps of focusing on each and every day, each and every rep, each and every practice that will inevitably lead to in-game success for one particular game. We have a relatively young, but mature team that keeps everybody focused and in line with what the common goal is for that specific day and week.”

After the loss to the Bills, the New England Patriots are two games behind the Miami Dolphins, and 3.5 behind Buffalo in the AFC East race. If Cam Newton and his teammates are to turn this around, they’ll have to do it very soon.

Luckily, next Monday presents a prime chance to get a win. New England is at the New York Jets.