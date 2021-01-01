Cam Newton Reveals His 1 Regret With Patriots Season

Cam Newton’s first season with the New England Patriots hasn’t quite gone as planned. While he got off to a strong start, the wheels have come off of the Patriots bus overall the last few weeks, as the team has fallen out of playoff contention.

On the year, Cam has thrown for 2,415 yards, just five touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. His touchdown rate of 1.5-percent is by far the lowest of his career. He has been effective on the ground, with 513 rushing yards and 12 scores, but without a legitimate passing attack the offense has really faltered of late.

As we approach Week 17, after Newton was pulled for a similarly ineffective Jarrett Stidham last week in a blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills, the former league MVP has been pretty introspective about how things have gone this season. He discussed how his lack of a true offseason and preseason to prepare for the new system really hurt matters.

“My only regret was I wish I had more time to dissect what I was actually getting in to,” Newton said, according to ESPN. “I’ve been in this league long enough to kind of always downplay, like, ‘Man, we don’t need preseason. We don’t need OTAs. We’re ready to go.’ Yeah, maybe if I was still in the system I came from. But learning this system, you just need more time, you need more real reps to kind of go through because there’s only but so much you can kind of make up.”

“You could put the eyelashes on. You could do your eyebrows. You could put your lipstick on. The mascara and the lip liner. But sooner or later, it’s going to rain and the real true you will show. And unfortunately it showed — not necessarily in ways that I wanted to,” Cam Newton continued.

We’ll see what the future holds for Newton and the New England Patriots. One would guess that the team will look to take a quarterback in a 2021 NFL Draft heavy with them. Bill Belichick has been very complimentary of his quarterback though, so we’ll see what direction he takes the franchise.

