Coming off one of the worst games of his career, and one of the worst performances by a New England Patriots team in decades, Cam Newton realizes that the pressure is on. Ahead of Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills, he knows the stakes.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Newton acknowledged the Buffalo game as “a must-win” for the Patriots. But he conceded that he can only control the things he can control and prepare for.

“This is a must-win for us, and I’m going to control the things that I can control,” Newton said. “I have two or three more days to prepare and that’s what I plan on doing.”

Newton is coming off a brutal start against the 49ers. He completed just nine passes and threw three interceptions in a 33-6 loss this past week. Bill Belichick benched him in favor of Jarrett Stidham, who did not fare any better.

Cam Newton on if Sunday's game is a cross-road for the team with the trade deadline looming: "No sir. This is a must-win for us, and I’m going to control the things that I can control. I have 2 or 3 more days to prepare, and that what I plan on doing.” pic.twitter.com/MhxnqiSspT — Casey Baker (@CaseyBake16) October 29, 2020

Buffalo, meanwhile, is coming off a dominating defense performance against the lowly New York Jets. The offense didn’t need to do a whole lot with a defense that allowed just four total yards in the second half.

The game will be in Buffalo and the weather probably won’t be good, which will already make moving the ball a struggle.

But at 2-4 on the season, Cam Newton and the Patriots need to find a way to win. A loss would all but eliminate them from the AFC East title race, and put them well behind in the wildcard race.

Can Cam Newton and the New England Patriots pull out the win against Buffalo this week?

[Casey Baker]