Bill Belichick Responds To Report That Cam Newton Has Been Named Starter

The New England Patriots quarterback battle has reportedly gone the way most expected when the franchise signed former MVP Cam Newton. On Thursday, it was widely reported that Newton is the winner in the position battle with fellow Auburn alum Jarrett Stidham, and will start Week 1.

What’s more, Newton has also been named one of the Patriots’ captains for the 2020 season. He, running back James White, and center David Andrews received that honor on the offensive side of the ball, and are three of the team’s eight captains for the season. It’s a pretty impressive sign for a guy who joined the team at the end of June.

“He’s an extremely hard worker. Nobody works harder than Cam does,” head coach Bill Belichick said earlier in the week about his new quarterback. “He’s here early, he stays late and he works very hard. Some players like to work on things they’re good at, like if you’re strong on the bench press you just throw more weight on the bench. But Cam works on things he’s not at good at and tries to improve on a daily basis and that’s something I really respect about him.”

What Belichick won’t say, is if Cam Newton is officially his Week 1 starter. While it has been reported by a number of New England Patriots and NFL media members, he’s keeping things under wrap for a little while longer.

Belichick still won't publicly name Cam Newton the starter, despite reports otherwise. "We're not naming any starters at any positions. Any conversations that I have with the team will stay between me and the team. Sorry I'll have to bypass that one." #Patriots @nflnetwork — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) September 4, 2020

This is likely just some gamesmanship by Belichick. While the Miami Dolphins, New England’s Week 1 opponent, are probably betting on Cam being under center when that game starts, if he can make them prepare a bit for Stidham, it is a win for the Patriots.

That AFC East season opener kicks off at 1:00 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 13. The football world eagerly awaits seeing what a post-Tom Brady Patriots offense looks like. The fact that a player as dynamic as Cam Newton could take over the job makes it even more fascinating.

[Mike Giardi]