Cam Newton Reveals His New Mindset With The Patriots

Cam Newton appears to have a new mindset heading into the 2020 NFL season.

The former Carolina Panthers quarterback was signed by the New England Patriots at the end of last month. Newton, the former No. 1 overall pick, agreed to a minimal one-year deal that could be worth up to $7.5 million with incentives.

Newton, who was released by Carolina in March, is expected to win the starting quarterback job over Jarrett Stidham in New England.

The former Auburn Tigers quarterback said he’s done being “humble.”

“I’m getting tired of all this humble (expletive),” Newton said on Sunday night in an Instagram video. “Because, when you’re humble, they start taking advantage of you. When you don’t say nothing, they start taking advantage of you. The hyenas can be doing all of this, the elephants can be doing all of this, the giraffes, the antelopes, the chimpanzees, even the gorilla. But there’s one (expletive) animal in the jungle and when he roars, everything stops. And I’m about to (expletive) roar.”

Newton said earlier this month that the 2020 season was not about money for him, but rather about respect.

“It’s not a lot of things MONEY cannot buy, but amongst the top of that list of things, you would find RESPECT as one of those!!” wrote Newton on Instagram. “THIS IS NOT ABOUT MONEY FOR ME; it’s about RESPECT.”

Newton and the Patriots are scheduled to open the 2020 NFL season on Sunday, Sept. 13 against the Miami Dolphins.