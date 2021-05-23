Report: What Cam Newton Worked On This Offseason

In his first season with the New England Patriots, Cam Newton appeared to be far from the Pro Bowl and MVP form of his early career. The 32-year-old showed his age and the wear-and-tear of an injury ridden last few years as Bill Belichick and company stumbled to a 7-9 record.

The Patriots brought Newton back on a one-year deal but created a quarterback competition by selecting Mac Jones at this spring’s NFL Draft. Although Newton will have the upper hand because of his NFL experience, the former Alabama signal caller would be New England’s future at the position.

However, the 2015 MVP seems to be taking every step necessary to hold onto the starting gig. According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the veteran quarterback has been working with a throwing coach this offseason to work on some of his fundamentals.

Here’s the full report from Reiss:

Quietly and with little fanfare, Cam Newton had been working with a throwing coach to rebuild some of his fundamentals this offseason. Some who shared a field with him this past week at voluntary Patriots workouts — the first time players were on the field as the program shifted to its second phase — noticed a difference. What does it mean in the big picture? The essence of the Patriots’ offseason program is teaching-based, with the goal to give every player what they need so they can be in the best position to compete come training camp, so any pure evaluation is premature. But some teammates view Newton as getting off to a nice start last week.

Newton clearly recognized that he struggled throwing the football somewhat in 2020. He ended the year completing 65.8 percent of his passes for 2,657 yards, eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He remained a threat on the ground but defenses were able to minimize his impact because he labored when throwing the football down the field.

If he’s able to make some adjustments this offseason, Newton may be able to find a second wind to his career, starting with a bounce back year in 2021.

