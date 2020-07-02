NFL Insider Breaks Down Cam Newton Contract Details

As delighted as Cam Newton was to sign a contract with a playoff contender, the New England Patriots clearly got the better end of the deal.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Patriots got Newton at an absolute bargain price. Per the report, Newton’s one-year deal guarantees him a mere $550,000 on a $1.05 million base salary.

There are some significant bonuses on the table for Newton though that will increase the contract’s value. He receives a $700,000 per-game roster bonus, and can earn up to $5.75 million in incentives. All told, Newton could earn up to $7.5 million.

Nevertheless, that base salary is still among the lowest in the league for a presumptive starting QB. At $1.05 million, he’s making less than Giants backup Cooper Rush, and half of Raiders third-stringer Nathan Peterman.

If that’s the kind of deal Cam took, it pretty much confirms that Newton was in a beggars-choosers situation. Then again, if Newton’s goal was to find a place to start, regardless of money, it’s hard to begrudge him for taking the deal.

Newton goes from a Panthers team that’s set to rebuild in 2020 to a team that may be one good QB away from a deep playoff run.

And one good year in New England may be all Cam needs to get another blockbuster contract.

As bad as the contract looks on its face, Cam Newton is taking a big bet on himself and the rewards could be tremendous.