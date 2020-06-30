NFL Insider Has Major Detail On Cam Newton’s Patriots Contract

Cam Newton is a New England Patriot. After months of speculation, the former MVP quarterback will be the favorite to take over the job held by Tom Brady for the last two decades.

There are no guarantees for what the Patriots will get out of Cam this year. He is reportedly the healthiest he’s been in a while, after losing a large chunk of the last two seasons with shoulder issues and a lisfranc injury. If he returns to form, he’ll be one of the best value players in the NFL.

His new contract is set to be around the veteran minimum, and may only cost New England around $1 million. He can get up to around $7.5 million if he hits all incentives, but even so, at least 26 quarterbacks would be in line to make more than him this season, including backups like Marcus Mariota and Taysom Hill.

In another interesting tidbit, Jason La Canfora is reporting that Newton’s deal doesn’t have protections against the franchise tag. That understandably may not be the biggest concern for him right now. Still, if Newton has a big season, it could be costly.

If Cam Newton has a huge season, the Patriots will be able to use the tag on him. That would lock him with the team for one season, albeit with a top-five quarterback salary for the year.

That would be a huge payday for the former No. 1 pick, but given his injury history, he’d definitely prefer another long term deal.

Of course, this is all moot if he doesn’t perform. Newton will compete for the job with fellow former Auburn signal caller Jarrett Stidham, and then look to keep the Patriots dominance over the AFC East alive.

