The Patriots Have Decided On Cam Newton’s Jersey Number

Cam Newton is officially a member of the New England Patriots.

Newton, the former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick, was released by Carolina in March. He agreed to a one-year deal with New England last month. Tonight, the Patriots announced the signing was official.

Newton, 31, is a veteran of nine NFL seasons with the Carolina Panthers. The 6-foot-5, 245-pounder was selected by Carolina in the first round with the first overall pick of the 2011 NFL Draft out of Auburn. He was released by the Panthers on March 24, 2020,” the Patriots announced.

Newton has worn No. 1 for his entire NFL career. And he’s been given that number by the New England Patriots.

The Patriots have issued Cam Newton a jersey number: 1. Sticking with the number he’s donned his entire career. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 9, 2020

The former Auburn Tigers star was a three-time Pro Bowler and the 2015 NFL MVP during his time in Carolina. He also impressed his new head coach, Bill Belichick, who raved about Newton before a previous matchup.

“I think when you talk about mobile quarterbacks, guys that are tough to handle, tackle, can throw, run, make good decisions, can beat you in a lot of — I would put Newton at the top of the list,” Belichick said of Newton in 2017. “I’m not saying that there aren’t a lot of other good players that do that. But I would say of all the guys we play or that have played recently in the last couple years, I would definitely put him — he’s the hardest guy to do it with.”

It will be fun to see what Newton can do with Belichick as his head coach.

New England is scheduled to open the 2020 NFL regular season on Sunday, Sept. 13.