Photos: Cam Newton In Action During Patriots’ Practice

Earlier this week, the New England Patriots gave fans their first look at Cam Newton in the team’s uniform. It definitely took most fans a few minutes to adjust to seeing the former No. 1 pick in a different jersey.

This hasn’t been an easy year for Newton, who was released by the Carolina Panthers back in March. He waited on the open market for several months before finding a new home with the Patriots.

Newton only has about a month to show the Patriots that he deserves the starting job at quarterback. For some athletes that might be too tall of a task, but it appears the Auburn product is doing quite well for himself in Foxborough.

Bill Belichick raved about Newton during his press conference on Friday, saying “Cam’s a hardworking kid. He really is.”

If those generous remarks from Belichick aren’t enough to get New England fans excited about Newton, then the latest photos of him should do the trick. The team released a handful of shots from this morning’s practice session, which show Newton enjoying himself on the gridiron.

Here are the photos of Newton making the rounds on social media:

Newton’s talent has never been an issue. His durability has been a problem though, and the only way he’ll remain a starting quarterback in the NFL is if he can stay healthy.

The New England Patriots only gave Newton a one-year deal, so there’s no guarantee his stay with the team lasts very long. Regardless, it should be fun to see how he adapts to his new environment.

[Dov Kleiman]