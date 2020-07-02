ESPN Analyst: Patriots With Cam Newton Will Be ‘Unlike Anything We’ve Seen’ In Bill Belichick’s Tenure

The New England Patriots made a huge splash last weekend, signing Cam Newton to a one-year deal. While there are certainly reasons to be skeptical about his fit in Foxborough, the former MVP is so talented he just might make it work.

In fact, ESPN analyst Damien Woody believes the Patriots will unleash a new-look offense under Newton. This is actually similar to what Randy Moss said earlier this week. He went as far as to say New England will be more “fun” with Newton at quarterback.

Similar to what Moss said, Woody thinks Newton’s ability to run the football will give Bill Belichick a weapon that he’s never had on offense.

“If Cam Newton is healthy, it’ll be unlike anything we’ve seen in 20 years of Bill Belichick being in New England,” Woody said on Get Up. “He’s never had an offensive weapon like Cam Newton. You’re talking about a guy that teams will have to play 11-on-11 ball. It’s a whole different animal when you have a quarterback that is a threat running the football.”

If Cam is healthy, @damienwoody says the Patriots will be "unlike anything we've seen in 20 years of Bill Belichick being in New England. He's never had an offensive weapon like Cam Newton." pic.twitter.com/1h8uuorpwl — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) July 2, 2020

Cam Newton is an absolute game-changer when he’s healthy. The issue for the Auburn product lately is that he simply can’t stay on the field.

The Patriots aren’t taking much of a risk here by signing Newton. He’s only under contract for the 2020 season, and the framework of the deal is beneficial to the team due to all the incentives.

Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham will mostly likely be given the chance to compete for the starting job in addition to Newton.

It’d be quite the story if Newton can revitalize his career while replacing Tom Brady in New England.

[Get Up]