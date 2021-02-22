Cam Newton Shares Honest Admission About Signing With Patriots

Cam Newton is opening up about his time in New England and his decision to sign with the Patriots.

The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick was released by the Carolina Panthers following the 2019 season. Newton was a free agent for several months before signing with Bill Belichick‘s franchise.

Newton signed with the Patriots as a replacement for Tom Brady, who had left to play for Bruce Arians in Tampa Bay. Things didn’t work out as planned for Newton in New England, as the Patriots missed the playoffs while Brady led the Bucs to a Super Bowl.

In an interview with Brandon Marshall’s I Am Athlete, Newton said the Patriots were the only option that made sense for him after his release from Carolina.

“What other options did I have? I intimidate a lot of people,” Newton said. “Honestly, I intimidated the franchise that I was at. . . . Where that franchise was going, I was not in the plans. So by the time I got released, the only place that made sense for me, for my career was New England. There was a lot of behind the scenes talk that I wasn’t privy to about the plans moving forward. I wasn’t in the plans. But that’s the business and I learned that. I respect Matt Rhule and David Tepper for putting me through that experience.”

It’s unclear what will come next for Newton, but he 100 percent plans on continuing his career.

Whether that will be in New England or elsewhere remains to be seen.