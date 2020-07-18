Michael Vick Shares His Thoughts On Cam Newton, Patriots

Michael Vick has been pretty critical of Cam Newton in the past, calling him out over his flashy outfits this past fall. On Friday, the FS1 analyst said that he’s excited for Newton’s potential with the New England Patriots, and thinks big things are coming for him.

Newton, the former No. 1 overall pick and 2015 NFL MVP, was let go by the Carolina Panthers this offseason. He wound up signing an extremely team-friendly deal with the Patriots months later. He’ll battle with second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham for the job of replacing Tom Brady.

Vick is excited to see what he calls “Cam Newton 2.0” under Bill Belichick. He shared his thoughts on the high profile signing on Friday’s episode of First Things First on FS1.

“The trajectory for Cam right now is through the roof,” Vick said, drawing comparisons to his own opportunity to restart his career with the Philadelphia Eagles. “This is a 2.0 opportunity for Cam. He looks like he’s in tip-top shape and he has a chip on his shoulder. And sometimes after getting beat down for so many years, after you felt like you’ve put in the work and you feel like you earned your stripes, humbling experiences do occur.”

"The trajectory for Cam Newton is through the roof. … Cam has been humbled to a certain degree and he's looking forward to turning it around and showing everyone he's still a perennial QB in the NFL." — @MichaelVick pic.twitter.com/mb3mYJfZsv — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) July 17, 2020

“I feel like Cam has been humbled to a certain degree and he’s looking forward to turning it around and showing everyone that he’s still a perennial quarterback in the National Football League,” Vick added. “So, this is the perfect platform for him. Obviously there’s a lot of work to do between now and the time the season starts, but I think this young man is ready for the challenge that’s in front of him.”

After Vick served almost two years in federal prison following the dog fighting scandal that derailed his career, he returned to the sport, and had some of his best years with the Eagles.

Newton’s hurdles are different. Injuries effectively ended his tenure with the Panthers, but if he’s healthy, the Patriots coaching staff should have a lot of fun crafting its offense around him.

[First Things First]