Cam Newton Posts Message Before His First Patriots Game

On Sunday, the New England Patriots will begin their first year post-Tom Brady. They’ll be led by quarterback Cam Newton.

Newton was signed by the Pats this summer after several month as a free agent. Let go by the Carolina Panthers, the team that drafted him in 2011 and the only franchise he’s ever known, Cam has something to prove this fall.

Despite being new to the team, the 2015 NFL MVP has apparently left quite an impression on his teammates. He’s not only been named starting quarterback–even though Bill Belichick won’t confirm it–he’s also been named a captain.

Not surprisingly, Newton is ready to get started. He posted a picture of Gillette Stadium on Twitter this afternoon, saying he is already “ready for gameday.”

If New England is to have a shot at winning a 12th consecutive AFC East title, it will need Cam to stay healthy and play well.

The last time he did that, in 2017, he helped the Panthers go 11-5 and reach the NFC playoffs.

Cam Newton and the Patriots will open the 2020 season at home Sunday against the Miami Dolphins at 1 p.m. ET.