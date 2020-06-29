Look: Cam Newton Reacts To Signing With The Patriots

Cam Newton is no longer a free agent, as the 31-year-old quarterback has agreed to a one-year deal with the New England Patriots.

The former Carolina Panthers quarterback, who was released by the team in mid-March, has agreed to a deal worth up to $7.5 million, per reports.

Newton is not the clear-cut starter in New England, as he’ll have to compete with second-year man Jarrett Stidham, but he’s the likely favorite.

The former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback appears to be pumped by the decision. Newton shared his reaction to the signing on his Instagram Story.

“I’m excited as I don’t know what right now!!” Newton wrote in his infamous font. “All praise to God!! Dropping content tomorrow!! I hope you’re ready!! #LetsGoPats”

Cam Newton, who just wanted a chance to compete, weighs in on his new team after agreeing to join the #Patriots. pic.twitter.com/UUmIOMIhXQ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 29, 2020

ESPN.com had some details on the Patriots’ decision to sign Newton:

A source familiar with the Patriots’ thinking said the agreement with Newton was appealing to the team as a low-risk, high-reward situation, factoring in Newton’s health, a modest contract and New England’s transition at quarterback without Brady.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has raved about Newton in the past, too.

“I think when you talk about mobile quarterbacks, guys that are tough to handle, tackle, can throw, run, make good decisions, can beat you in a lot of — I would put Newton at the top of the list,” Belichick said in 2017. “I’m not saying that there aren’t a lot of other good players that do that. But I would say of all the guys we play or that have played recently in the last couple years, I would definitely put him — he’s the hardest guy to do it with.”

Now, Newton will attempt to lead the Patriots into the post-Tom Brady era. It will be fun to watch, that’s for sure.

New England is set to open the 2020 season on Sept. 13 against Miami.