Cam Newton Reacts To The Patriots Missing The Playoffs

The New England Patriots lost yet another division game on Sunday, knocking Bill Belichick’s squad down to 6-8. Starting quarterback Cam Newton struggled once against to kickstart the offense as the team fell to the Miami Dolphins 22-12.

With the loss, the Patriots will find themselves watching the playoffs from the couch. Belichick won’t coach in the postseason for the first time since 2008.

Newton accounted for just 247 yards on Sunday against the Dolphins. The Patriots never found the endzone as Nick Folk kicked four field goals in the loss.

After the game, Newton spoke with the media about missing out on the playoffs. He clearly looked devastated after what’s been a tough season for the former MVP.

“It’s frustrating but I don’t want to dwell on what’s the obvious. This whole season has kind of been the tale of just coming up a tad bit short,” Newton said via Mike Reiss.

— Cam Newton pic.twitter.com/DHjxLbkMs9 — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 20, 2020

Newton signed with the Patriots this offseason, hoping to get a chance to rehabilitate his career and prove that he could still win in the NFL. Unfortunately, the outcome has been far from that as it’s difficult to see the 31-year-old starting for New England next year.

Most of Newton’s problems have come in the air this season. He’s thrown for just 2,172 yards and five touchdowns with 10 interceptions. He still looks to be one of the elite mobile quarterbacks, but Belichick ultimately needed someone who could move the ball through the air.

With a void in the division, the Buffalo Bills clinched the AFC East title earlier this weekend. The Dolphins also look to be in good position for a playoff berth at 9-5 with two games remaining.

Belichick, Newton and New England will go back to the drawing board.

One thing’s for sure: the Patriots won’t be out for long.