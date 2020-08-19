Cam Newton Reacts To Viral Dancing Video Of Him, Tom Brady

It will be tough for Cam Newton to replace Tom Brady’s production on the field, but he’s already got him beat as a dancer.

Yesterday, video of Newton breaking it down on the practice field during training camp went viral. We’ve already seen Cam dance though, so we know he has some moves.

Brady…not so much. The latest video is a side-by-side comparison of the legendary former New England quarterback dancing against the man who might be taking his spot. It’s no contest; Newton is the winner.

Cam had a great reaction to the clip on Twitter this morning.

Of course, as funny as this is, Patriots fans only care about how these guys play. Cam Newton himself knows this is an important season for him, so he has to bring it whenever he steps on the field.

According to ESPN, the Patriots have thus far evenly split camp reps between Newton, Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer. Newton is also behind the other two in terms of understanding the New England system, which makes sense considering he didn’t sign until early July.

It will be interesting to monitor how the Patriots’ competition to replace Tom Brady unfolds over the next few weeks.