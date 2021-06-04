The Spun

Cam Newton Reportedly Left Patriots OTA With Right Hand Injury

Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham stand together at New England Patriots practice.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 26: Cam Newton #1 of the New England Patriots makes a throw as Jarrett Stidham #4 looks on during Patriots Training camp at Gillette Stadium on August 26, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Cam Newton is trying to fend off rookie Mac Jones, veteran Brian Hoyer and third-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham this off-season. Unfortunately, he suffered a minor setback on Friday.

Newton reportedly left the Patriots‘ Friday OTA with what’s being reported as a right-hand injury. The setback occurred halfway through the workout when a pad made contact with his hand.

“Cam Newton didn’t finish practice, as an athletic trainer and doctor were looking at his right hand about halfway through the workout,” wrote Patriots reporters Mike Reiss, via Twitter. “Patriots QBs were working on a drill in which a soft pad is tossed at them and the pad appeared to make contact with his hand on follow-through.”

Newton’s minor injury opened the door for the rookie Jones to lead the 7-on-7 drill. Stidham, meanwhile, took first-team reps during 11-on-11.

It sounds like Jarrett Stidham made the most of the opportunity, while Mac Jones struggled.

The Patriots’ quarterback battle is without a doubt the most intriguing off-season competition. Newton’s obviously the favorite and Jones is the future. Hoyer is the reliable veteran backup and Stidham is still hanging around.

Newton has the experience to boast. He also already has one year in the system. Unless Jones improves rapidly, the veteran Newton is expected to be the starter when the 2021 season kicks off.

The real question is: if Newton struggles early on, will Bill Belichick turn to Jones? He’ll get a shot eventually, it’s just a matter of when.

Unfortunately for the Alabama prospect, it sounds like he struggled during Friday’s OTA. Luckily, it’s still early in the process, and Jones has plenty of time to improve.


