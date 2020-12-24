Cam Newton Was Asked If He Wants To Return To The Patriots

It hasn’t been a season to remember for Cam Newton or the New England Patriots. The team has missed the playoffs for the first time since 2008, and after a strong start, Newton has not played well for much of the season.

Newton has led the team to a 6-7 record in his 13 starts this season. He’s thrown for 2,381 yards, with just five touchdowns and 10 interceptions on the year, though he does have 489 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground. The Pats are 6-8 overall.

In a 2021 NFL Draft that is littered with potential first round quarterbacks, it might not be long before the team finds the true heir apparent for Tom Brady, who left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the offseason. The Patriots are currently in line for the No. 15 pick in the first round.

Cam Newton doesn’t seem to be ruling out a return based on what he’s said this year, if the team will have him of course. He did not go into great detail when asked about it, however. Instead, he made the focus Monday’s game against the AFC East champion Buffalo Bills.

Does Cam Newton want to return to the #Patriots in 2021? This was his response today.https://t.co/IyIwbDPChj pic.twitter.com/rbFptg8Slt — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) December 24, 2020

“I think the biggest thing is I’m just trying to maximize on the things that I know I have to prove. And that’s starting with Monday,” Newton said on Thursday, per the Boston Herald. “That’s simple. I play this game for one reason, and that’s just to win. And we have an opportunity to win on Monday. Let’s just see how that goes.”

That follows up an Instagram message to Patriots fans, after the team fell out of playoff consideration, where he said that he and his teammates “want to be part of the solution” in New England.

Cam Newton is also on the record saying that he doesn’t believe he is near retirement yet. Hopefully he can bounce back from this tough season, which is definitely not all on him. As was the case with Tom Brady under center last year, the Patriots have one of the weakest groups of offensive skill position players in the NFL.

