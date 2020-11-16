Cam Newton led the New England Patriots to a stunning upset of the Baltimore Ravens last night. After the 23-17 win, Bill Belichick had a message for the team which Newton was kind enough to share.

Appearing on The Greg Hill Show this morning, Newton revealed that Belichick told the team that they’re better than their 4-5 record. Belichick said that the team is starting to find that out, even if they’re past the midway point of the season.

“Coach said it best — we are a good enough team to be better than what our record kind of displays,” Newton said. “We’re just finding that out.”

In last night’s win over the Ravens, the Patriots offense and defense were both on point. RB Damien Harris had 122 rushing yards, while Cam Newton was an efficient 13 of 17 for 118 yards and a touchdown, as well as another TD on the ground.

The defense held Baltimore to 17 points – the Ravens’ lowest scoring output since the 2019 playoffs.

The Patriots appear to be turning a corner at just the right time. In the past three games they’ve scored at least 21 points each time. They hadn’t done that since the first three weeks of the season.

Winning the AFC East still seems a bit out of reach though. The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins are both several games ahead, and both are playing very well right now.

New England have four non-division games in the next four weeks before finishing the season with three games against all of their AFC East rivals. There’s little-to-no room for error if they want to make the playoffs though.

Can Cam Newton lead the Patriots to the playoffs?