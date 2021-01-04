Cam Newton Reveals His Biggest Surprise With Bill Belichick

Cam Newton ended his first season with the New England Patriots on a relatively high note, throwing for three touchdown passes and catching one in a 28-14 win over the New York Jets.

With the offseason approaching, Cam was asked to reflect on his year in Foxborough with head coach Bill Belichick. And in typical Cam fashion, he had a unique perspective on the six-time Super Bowl champion.

Cam Newton was asked what surprised him about Bill Belichick. The former NFL MVP replied by revealing how “cool” he thinks Belichick is.

“How cool he was,” Cam answered. “I’ll bet he’d be dope at a bar.”

That’s a pretty surprising response given how dour Belichick seems during and after football games. But we’ve also seen that he isn’t above having a good time at places like the Kentucky Derby.

What surprised Newton most about Belichick? “How cool he was … I’ll bet he’d be dope at a bar.” — Karen Guregian (@kguregian) January 4, 2021

But as much fun as Cam Newton seemed to have with Belichick, it doesn’t look like the relationship is going to last much longer. Reports emerged on Sunday that the Patriots will part ways with Cam in the offseason.

Cam will finish his year in New England with a 6-8 record, 2,657 passing yards and just eight touchdowns with ten interceptions. That’s certainly not the kind of production that the Patriots are used to seeing, let alone expect.

The 2020 season won’t go down as the best of Cam’s career, but he remained the same fun-loving quarterback the NFL has come to love for years.