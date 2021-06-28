Like every player, New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has dealt with plenty of “haters” over the years.

At one point during his career, Newton was the best player in the NFL. But as he gets older, the veteran quarterback’s play has seen a bit of a drop-off. In his first season with the Patriots last year, Newton threw for just 2,657 yards and eight touchdowns with 10 picks in 15 games.

Newton, as a result, has garnered plenty of critics over the past year. Playing poorly in the New England will do that.

The veteran quarterback doesn’t pay attention to the “haters,” though. He focuses directly on things that are actually important.

“Simple. Feed your focus. Feed it,” Newton said in response to how he deals with haters, via Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald. “If the hate ain’t in my focus, I don’t feed it. I feed off of it, but I don’t feed it. It’s two different things. When I sense or when I dwell on hatred, that’s the product that’s going to come out — rage, anger. But that’s the hatred using me, not me using the hatred. So I want to process that and make that fuel me. I don’t dwell on what a person may say, what this person may say, she say, I just use it to my advantage and I feed what I want it to feed.”

Cam Newton will continue having to deal with critics.

Mac Jones is gunning for Newton’s starting gig for the Patriots. And New England fans are in the rookie’s corner.

Newton will have to play well early in the 2021 season to fend off both Jones and his haters.