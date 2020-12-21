Cam Newton Reveals If He’s Considering Retirement

The New England Patriots lost their eighth game of the season yesterday, getting knocked out of the playoffs in the process. The loss has led to renewed criticism of starting QB Cam Newton, including calls for him to retire.

On Monday, Cam addressed the idea of retiring amid his struggles in New England. Appearing on The Greg Hill Show, he dismissed the idea that he was thinking about it.

Cam took it a step further, saying that he definitely can’t retire after how he’s played. He wants to go out on top.

“No, I’m not there… I still have a lot of football left,” Cam Newton said. “I still want to play football and I have the urge to be better. After putting out this film? Hey, c’mon now. I definitely can’t go out like this.”

Cam Newton will be 32 next season but has suffered a litany of injuries throughout his 10-year career. His contract with New England is up after this season, but the team still needs to find a permanent starting QB.

The Patriots’ loss to the Miami Dolphins yesterday clinched their first non-winning season since 2000. It ended a streak of 11 straight AFC East titles and playoff appearances.

Cam Newton has only two games left to play for the Patriots this season – both against AFC East rivals. If he has any hopes of returning to Bill Belichick’s good graces, then playing well against two of his most hated opponents is his best hope.

Will Cam Newton improve down the stretch?