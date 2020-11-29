Cam Newton Reveals Locker Room Message After Ugly Win

Cam Newton got off to a rough start, and didn’t post nearly his best stat line of the season against the Arizona Cardinals this afternoon.

Still, Newton managed to register the most important stat of all: a win. The Patriots knocked off the Arizona Cardinals 20-17 to move to 5-6 on the season.

It was New England’s third win in its last four games. The Patriots are still on the outside of the AFC playoff picture looking in, but today’s victory at least kept their playoff hopes alive.

After the game, Newton shared with the media what his locker room message to teammates was. Basically, the fashion-conscious quarterback doesn’t care how the game looked, as long as it ended with a W.

Cam Newton shares what he said in the locker room: Rather have an ugly win that a pretty loss. pic.twitter.com/qBfJ6RZAMi — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 29, 2020

Newton and the Patriots have to go on the road the next three weeks against the Chargers, Rams and Dolphins. They’ll finish their season off at home against the Bills and Jets.

Four wins in the final five games will at least give New England a puncher’s chance at the postseason. We’ll see what Cam and company can muster.