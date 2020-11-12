Cam Newton Reveals Nickname For Patriots’ Newest WR

Prior to the trade deadline there was some belief around the league that New England would be sellers. Instead, the front office acquired wide receiver Isaiah Ford in a trade with Miami.

Ford has been used in the slot for the majority of this season, hauling in 18 passes for 184 yards. Last year, the former Dolphins wideout had 23 receptions for 244 yards and a touchdown.

Though he hasn’t made an impact on the field for the Patriots just yet, Ford has already earned a nickname from Cam Newton.

During his media session this afternoon, Newton said “His nickname is 30-for-30.” For those wondering why Ford received this nickname, it turns out it’s because he averaged 30 points per game in high school.

There are plenty of question marks surrounding the Patriots’ receiving corps, but it sounds like Newton is getting along pretty well with the current weapons he has.

On Monday night, Jakobi Meyers carried the offense with 12 receptions for 169 yards. He’s been really productive since Julian Edelman was placed on injured reserve.

If the Patriots can get some decent production out of Ford, the offense might finally show signs of life. However, they have a really tough challenge ahead of them as they’ll take on the Ravens this Sunday.