Cam Newton Reveals His True First Impression Of Bill Belichick

It’s officially game week for Cam Newton, the New England Patriots and the rest of the NFL.

Newton and the Patriots are scheduled to open the 2020 regular season on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. It’ll be Newton behind center for New England and Ryan Fitzpatrick behind center for Miami.

It was quite the offseason for Newton, who was released by the Carolina Panthers at the start of free agency. Newton remained a free agent for several months, before signing with the Patriots over the summer.

Some questioned Newton’s fit in New England, mostly wondering how he’d work with Bill Belichick. The former No. 1 overall pick admitted he had some “stereotypes” in his head about the Patriots head coach. However, they all went away the first time he spoke with him.

“I think every type of stereotype I had about Bill Belichick changed the day I talked to him,” Newton said on Monday morning.

Newton added that he believes he’s in the perfect situation.

“Honestly it’s been so overwhelming at times that I just haven’t been able to grasp it from a whole totality standpoint,” Newton told The Greg Hill Show, per ESPN.

“I was in Carolina, and had given everything to that organization that I possibly can, and I will always have a place in my heart for Carolina. But as a professional, you go where you’re summoned to go, and what’s best for your career. Just as it will be what’s best for the organization. I’ve just been loving myself and loving this opportunity I’ve had, coming into this position.”

New England and Miami are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. on Sunday. The game will be on CBS.