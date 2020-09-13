Cam Newton Reveals What Dolphins Did At The End Of Game

Cam Newton was nearly perfect in his first game for the New England Patriots against the Miami Dolphins today.

Unfortunately, the Dolphins didn’t appear to be good sports about being on the losing side of that effort. Following the 21-11 Patriots win, Cam revealed that the Dolphins were trying to rip the chain off his neck.

“I still got my chain,” Cam said, referring to the chain he wears in honor of his grandmother. “I got two of ’em. They were reaching for my chain.”

One photo shows Dolphins defender Kyle Van Noy pretty clearly trying to get his fingers through Newton’s jersey. By the looks of it, he may have gotten a touch on Cam’s chain.

If that’s what Van Noy and the Dolphins were doing, it’s a pretty classless move.

“I still got my chain. I got two of ’em. They were reaching for my chain” Cam Newton says Dolphins players reached for his chain at the end of the game @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/GTmma3jjoK — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 13, 2020

People on Twitter pointed out that it was reminiscent of something former Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib did to Raiders receiver Michael Crabtree some years back.

Even then, it was pretty tacky.

Lucky Talib not there pic.twitter.com/mloAFgsds9 — matt (@Lemonwinner) September 13, 2020

In his first game since Week 2 of the 2019 NFL season, Cam went 15-of-19 for 155 yards and a 100.7 passer rating.

He was equally efficient on the ground, rushing 15 times for a game-leading 75 yards and two touchdowns.

The defense did its part too, keeping Miami out of the endzone until the fourth quarter and holding them to 269 total yards.

Cam’s off to a good start. But much like his career in Carolina, it looks like he’s going to keep getting disrespected.