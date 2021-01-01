Cam Newton Reveals What He Learned About Himself In 2020

It’s New Year’s Day, meaning many people – Cam Newton included – are reflecting and setting new goals for 2021.

It was a turbulent 2020, as everyone knows. Newton himself had a rough year as he struggled to find success with the Patriots.

The former NFL MVP is on just a one-year deal with New England, meaning he could be making his final start in a Pats’ uniform this coming Sunday. He’ll then become a free-agent in March of this year, where the Patriots will choose whether or not they want to re-sign him.

Either way, Newton is using the difficulties of this season as an opportunity to learn and improve this coming year. One thing he learned about himself this last year is that he’s a “mentally tough SOB.”

“I’m a mentally tough SOB, bruh,” Newton said Thursday, via Pro Football Talk.

Injuries and a late free-agency signing were just a few of the struggles Newton had to sort through.

“The injuries, yeah, that was tough to kind of get over. The late free agency, yup, that was tough. COVID, you mentioned. And even the success, those are all ones that you kind of look back and kind of, ‘Yeah, it could have been better,'” Newton continued this week.

It’ll be interesting to see what Cam Newton’s future holds. He just isn’t the same quarterback he once was, but he’s still talented.

Newton will suit up for what might be his last time in a Pats’ uniform this Sunday against the Jets.