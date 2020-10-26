Cam Newton Reveals What He Told Himself After Getting Benched

Cam Newton and the Patriots are unraveling. So much so, Bill Belichick opted to bench his starting quarterback Sunday afternoon in the midst of a blowout at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers.

The tide has turned in New England. Just a few weeks ago, major sports analysts were calling the New England Patriots automatic Super Bowl contenders. Fast forward to Monday morning, it’s looking like Bill Belichick’s dominance has come to an end.

Tom Brady has been the biggest beneficiary in the Brady-Belichick breakup. As the Bucs head in the right direction with Brady at the helm, the Patriots are trending all the wrong ways. Newton may be to blame.

The Patriots quarterback and former NFL MVP threw three interceptions and had just 98 passing yards against an injury-riddle 49ers defense on Sunday. He was ultimately benched for Jarrett Stidham. Newton called the benching embarrassing on Monday morning.

“For any type of competitor, do you feel embarrassed? Yeah,” Newton said on Monday, via Patriots reporter Mike Reiss. “. . . The first thing I said to myself coming home was ‘You keep playing games like that, bro, and it’s going to be a permanent change.'”

After a 2-1 start to the season, the Patriots have now lost three straight. Bill Belichick may not be able to work his way out of this one.

Cam Newton just doesn’t look like himself anymore. The former NFL MVP doesn’t have the arm strength and accuracy he once had.

It may already be time for Belichick and the Patriots consider a permanent quarterback change in coming weeks.