Cam Newton Reveals What He’s Learned In New England

The New England Patriots are off to one of the worst starts the organization has seen in the last two decades.

Bill Belichick suffered the second worst loss of his career on Sunday afternoon against the San Francisco 49ers. New England scored just six points en route to a 33-6 loss.

Quarterback Cam Newton had one of the worst games of his career. He completed 9-of-15 passing for just 98 yards and three interceptions. After his disastrous week, Newton said he learned one thing about football in New England.

“Losing is not acceptable in this locker room,” he said. “In this county. In this state. So Cameron Newton, you need to pick your expletive up. That’s what I’ve learned.”

Newton and the Patriots fell to 2-4 on Sunday with the loss to the 49ers.

New England fans aren’t used to life without Tom Brady under center and they aren’t used to losing. With Brady flourishing in Tampa Bay, Patriots fans are feeling extra bitter about their team’s struggles this season.

This weekend, the Patriots will take the field against the Buffalo Bills. It’s a pivotal division game that New England desperately needs to win.

If the Patriots lose on Sunday, the Bill will take a stranglehold on the division – one that likely won’t be made up.

New England and Buffalo kick off on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS.