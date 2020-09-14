Cam Newton Reveals Why He Wore Bold Yellow Suit On Sunday

As we’ve come to expect from Cam Newton, the Patriots quarterback made quite a fashion statement before Sunday’s game, donning a bold yellow suit to Gillette Stadium.

Just as usually, people wanted to know what the reason behind Cam’s wardrobe choice. On Monday’s edition of The Greg Hill Show, the Patriots quarterback had an answer.

Cam explained that he had a couple of purposes behind the yellow suit. One purpose was to demonstrate a combination of “Resurrection Sunday,” while the other was to serve as yellow and black “caution tape.”

“We came up with yellow because we felt as if it’s in some ways ‘Resurrection Sunday,'” Cam Newton said. “…Another kind of notion to the outfit, we wanted it to kind of be like caution tape – yellow and black. Get people prepared and aware ‘Boogie’ is back.”

Cam Newton definitely showed on Sunday just how “back” he is. He completed 15 of 19 passes for 155 yards, while adding a game-leading 15 carries for 75 yards and two touchdowns to in the 21-11 win over the Miami Dolphins.

It was only the eighth time in Cam’s career that he’s completed more than 78-percent of his passes in a single game.

Suffice it to say, Cam Newton’s tenure with the New England Patriots is off to a great start. But he’ll face a much greater challenge this weekend against the Seattle Seahawks.

Will Cam win Comeback Player of the Year honors this season?