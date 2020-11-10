Cam Newton Says He’s Pretty Sore In 1 Area Following MNF Win

Cam Newton put his body on the line last night to lead the Patriots to a last-second win over the Jets. Unfortunately for the former MVP, he was pretty sore when he woke up this morning.

Newton carried the football 10 times for 16 yards and two touchdowns. Josh McDaniels asked his quarterback to take a ton of bumps and bruises at the goal line.

During an appearance on The Greg Hill Show, Newton was asked how he’s feeling after taking a bunch of big hits against the Jets. He didn’t hold back his true feelings, that’s for sure.

“My neck is only working at a degree angle that shuts off the degrees to one side,” Newton said. “My eye muscles are getting a lot of work in today. I told the guys on the sideline, ‘That’s my fault and I deserved it.'”

On the bright side, at least Newton took a beating in a win over the Jets. After all, winning cures everything in the NFL.

Newton has received a lot of criticism over the past few weeks, but he never let that outside noise get to him. Last night, he completed 77.1 percent of his passes for 274 yards.

When asked what changed to his approach, Newton told reporters “I’m getting tired of sucking.”

Hopefully this neck injury for Newton heals in time for this weekend’s showdown with the Ravens.