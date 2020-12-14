After losing to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, the New England Patriots spent Sunday licking their wounds. But on Monday, Cam Newton got back to work and had a lengthy response to questions about offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

Speaking to the media, Newton addressed issues with the playcalling during their 24-3 loss to Los Angeles. Newton gave an unusually long answer, speaking for four minutes straight defending his OC.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss needed three separate screenshots to get all of what Newton said into one piece. Suffice it to say, Newton was passionate in his defense of McDaniels.

“…But for me to sit up here and throw a person that I admire, in Josh, under the bus and say, ‘He should have called more passes’, no I’m not going to do that, man. I’m not going to do that.”

You can see the full transcription below. It’s quite a mouthful:

Cam Newton gave a four-minute answer today on @TheGregHillShow when asked about Josh McDaniels’ play-calling — going deep to defend the Patriots’ offensive coordinator. Here is the full exchange (3 screenshots), including the question for context: pic.twitter.com/66DQ5pz9vZ — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 14, 2020

Cam Newton is clearly satisfied with the relationship he has with Josh McDaniels even if some Patriots fans aren’t.

Unfortunately, the Patriots’ recent loss combined with Buffalo’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers last night knocked them out of the AFC East division race. A new division champion will be crowned this year for the first time since 2008.

The Patriots are still alive in the Wildcard race though. They trail the Miami Dolphins by two games, but can cut that deficit if they beat them in Week 15.

But after the fits the Dolphins defense gave a QB as good as Patrick Mahomes on Sunday, that’s a tougher task than it was just a few weeks ago.

Whatever issues Cam Newton and Josh McDaniels are having with the playcalling, they need to resolve them before Sunday.