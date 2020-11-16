Cam Newton Shares An Update On Julian Edelman’s Status

The New England Patriots have played their last three games without star wide receiver Julian Edelman, who is nursing a knee injury. But Cam Newton had an update on Edelman that all Patriots fans will be delighted to hear.

In an interview with WEEI on Monday, Newton confirmed that Edelman is “getting better” and in good spirits. He said that the team is trying to do their jobs better so Edelman has more help when he returns.

“I can confirm he’s getting better,” Newton said. “He’s doing well. For him to be everything that he is — and I know he may be listening or he may be having his people listen — he’s good, man. Just to see him in good spirits and knowing that we’re doing our job as a team so when he comes back, it’s evident that he’ll have help at that position.”

Edelman underwent a surgery for bone-on-bone in his knee in October. While initially expected to keep him shelved for a couple of months, he’s eligible to be taken off the three-week IR this week.

In Julian Edelman’s absence, a number of players have stepped up. Last night it was Jakobi Meyers, who did his best Edelman impression by throwing a touchdown pass to Rex Burkhead. Meyers also led the team with five receptions for 59 yards.

The Patriots have won their last two games and are inching their way back into the playoff hunt at 4-5. But they have a lot of big games to win and almost no room for error moving forward.

Will Julian Edelman be able to make an impact for the Patriots in the final weeks of the season?