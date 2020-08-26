Cam Newton Shares His Current Mindset With The Patriots

The New England Patriots won’t say it publicly, but they signed Cam Newton with the intention of him being their starting quarterback.

If Bill Belichick really had been satisfied with the duo of Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer, he wouldn’t have brought in the 2015 NFL MVP on a one-year contract this summer. Nothing is going to be handed to Newton, but if you injected Belichick with truth serum, he’d tell you the longtime Carolina Panthers star is going to be QB1 after everything plays out.

After initially splitting reps evenly with Stidham and Hoyer, Newton has begun seizing control of the starting job. He’s begun taking the majority of first team snaps.

Still, Newton insists he’s not trying to get ahead of himself and become comfortable with being the starter.

“Absolutely not. Every day is a workday for me. That label is not important to me right now,” Newton told reporters Wednesday, via ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “I have so much I need to get better at, so much I need to learn, so much I need to be comfortable with. Throughout this process, that’s the last thing that I’m pretty much worried about.”

While Newton is on his way to beating out Hoyer and Stidham, he also says he’s been using both of them as inspiration and as sounding boards throughout camp.

“It’s extremely valuable for me and my growth as this offense continues to go,” Newton said on NFL Network’s Inside Training Camp Live, via 247Sports. “I’m just trying to take the lead of the guys who’ve been here before me. The [Brian] Hoyers of the world, the [Jarrett] Stidhams of the world. If we have any type of question, I think the thing about this particular group…as long as you keep pushing, they’re going to keep accelerating.”

Injuries limited Cam Newton to only two games last year. As long as he’s healthy, he should be pretty effective for New England this fall.

The Patriots open up the 2020 NFL season against the Miami Dolphins on September 13.