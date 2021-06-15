Cam Newton Shares His Reaction To Mac Jones Pick

When the Patriots re-signed Cam Newton to another one-year deal ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft, some believed it was a sign they would wait one more year to take a quarterback in the draft. Then Mac Jones fell to pick No. 15, and New England couldn’t resist.

The Patriots took the former Alabama star with the No. 15 overall pick in April’s first round. Jones will eventually be their franchise quarterback, but first he’ll have to try and beat out Newton.

The Newton-Jones battle is already heating up. The rookie had a few rough outings early on, but is now starting to heat up and prove why he was worthy of a first-round pick. The veteran Newton, meanwhile, continues to make progress in his second year in the system.

We hadn’t known how Newton felt about the Patriots taking Jones in the 2021 NFL Draft until Tuesday. He admitted it was the “right pick” and Jones was the “best player available,” per Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk.

“Newton responded that it ‘didn’t make me feel’ anything because he thought Jones was the ‘right pick’ and the ‘best player available’ for the team at the time. Newton added that he supported the decision ‘110 percent’ because of the need to do what’s right for the ‘long haul,'” Alper wrote, via Pro Football Talk.

It sounds like Cam Newton doesn’t have any hard feelings about the Patriots taking Mac Jones.

Newton is fully aware he’s a veteran in his last years. New England needed some longterm insurance at quarterback, and Jones was the obvious fit.

For now, Newton’s the starter, but that could change in a hurry if Jones continues playing well in practice.