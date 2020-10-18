Cam Newton Shares Honest Admission Following Week 6 Loss

Today was a rough one for Cam Newton and the New England Patriots, as the team lost to the Denver Broncos to fall to 2-3 on the season.

Newton has never beaten the Broncos, falling to 0-4 against them in his career. Additionally, today’s loss marks the first time in 18 years that the Patriots have been under .500 this late in the season.

Speaking with reporters postgame, Newton was honest. He said that the time off due to his own COVID-19 diagnosis and the Patriots-Broncos game being pushed back a week probably did play a role in him not looking sharp, but he didn’t want to dwell on it either.

“Honestly for me right now I’m just trying to move forward, obviously respectfully that was two weeks ago, still bitter over the game and just trying to focus on ways to just get better,” Newton said, via Pro Football Talk. “Obviously everybody knows what the situation was and it is what it is and I just know for me here moving forward I just got to play better football and that’s what I’m going to try to do.”

Cam Newton: "The time off showed. But like I said, I have to be better, and I will be better." https://t.co/Y57CSORK0w — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) October 18, 2020

On a positive note, while Newton threw for just 157 yards and two interceptions, he did manage to rush for 76 yards and a score. The hope is that he regains his form next week as he gets back into the routine of playing.

On the flip side though, the Patriots have a pretty tough schedule coming up. They play the 49ers and Bills before getting a break against the Jets. However, after that, the Ravens await.

We’ll see how Cam and company handle this bit of adversity.