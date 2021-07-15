Cam Newton Shares Honest Admission On Patriots So Far

Cam Newton’s revenge tour didn’t go according to plan in 2020, but the former MVP remains upbeat as he enters his second season with the New England Patriots.

During an appearance on “Keyshawn, JWill & Zubin” this Thursday morning, Newton was asked about his relationship with the Patriots. His response should have New England fans feeling cautiously optimistic about the 2021 season.

“For me, the Patriots’ organization has been impeccable … so my time there has been everything I could have asked for,” Newton said. “I guess it’s now time for me to uphold my end of the bargain, through and through.

Last season, Newton had just 2,657 passing yards and eight touchdown passes. Unfortunately, his production hasn’t really been the same ever since he suffered a serious shoulder injury in 2018.

Patriots QB @CameronNewton on @KeyJayandZ this morning: “For me, the Patriots’ organization has been impeccable … so my time there has been everything I could have asked for. I guess it’s now time for me to uphold my end of the bargain, through and through.” pic.twitter.com/1IbDlykwgt — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) July 15, 2021

If Newton can’t bounce back this upcoming season, the Patriots may hand the keys to their offense over to rookie quarterback Mac Jones.

Newton made an interesting remark about Jones during this interview. It’s clear that he has no ill will over that draft selection.

“I’ve been playing this game long enough to know that’s the right pick. And I’ve said it numerous times, you’re not going to get a disgruntled person out of me.

This is the right approach from Newton, who is saying all the right things this offseason.

Hopefully, we’ll see Newton return to his Pro Bowl form this fall.