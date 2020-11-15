Cam Newton Shares Honest Admission With QB Lamar Jackson

Cam Newton is one of the most-physically impressive quarterbacks the football world has seen in recent memory.

The former Auburn Tigers star was a dominant force in college, winning the Heisman Trophy. Newton went on to become the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, becoming an MVP player for the Carolina Panthers.

Newton is currently working through some things in New England, but he’s shown flashes of his old self. Perhaps we’ll see more of it tonight. The Patriots are set to take on the Ravens on NBC’s Sunday Night Football.

The quarterback Newton is playing against is a pretty great physical specimen, too. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has become an MVP player and one of the most-feared quarterbacks in the league.

Even Newton can admit that Jackson can do things that few people on this Earth are capable of doing.

“Man, my boy Lamar has a gear not many human beings got,” Newton said of Jackson before the Sunday night matchup.

Tonight should be a fun one.

The Patriots and the Ravens are scheduled to kick off at 8:20 p.m. E.T. The game will be televised on NBC.