Cam Newton Shares Honest Response To Jeff Garcia’s Comment

Former Pro Bowl QB Jeff Garcia has been trending on social media today following harsh comments for Patriots QB Cam Newton. The QB-turned-analyst criticized Newton for continuing to wear “flashy” clothes at postgame press conferences when he’s struggling on the field.

On Monday, Newton responded to Garcia’s comments but was surprisingly up front. He admitted that he agrees with Garcia on some points, specifically that he can “come off to so many different people in so many different ways.”

But Newton made it clear that he has no intention of changing that. He stated point blank that he is not changing the way he dresses.

“You know what’s crazy. I agree with him… It’s fair to say. I know I come off to so many different people in so many different ways… He’s exactly right, but I’m not changing the way I dress.”

While Cam Newton absolutely does not have to change how he behaves off the field, he definitely needs to make some changes on it.

In Sunday’s 33-6 loss to the 49ers, Newton completed just nine passes for 98 yards and had three picks. He was eventually benched, but Bill Belichick announced he will start Week 8 against the Buffalo Bills.

It’s more than one bad game, though. In the past two games, Newton has thrown five interceptions with no touchdowns.

The Patriots are on a three-game losing streak for the first time since 2002. The playoffs are by no means a guarantee even if Newton does fix his mistakes.

What kinds of changes will Cam Newton make to ensure he doesn’t have another game like yesterday’s?