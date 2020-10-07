Cam Newton Shares New Message About COVID-19

Cam Newton awaits clearance to return to practice after being diagnosed with COVID-19 last weekend. He missed Monday night’s game as a result.

Over the weekend, Newton addressed his diagnosis on Instagram. Thus far, he reportedly doesn’t have any symptoms, but he still wants people to be careful.

The Patriots quarterback posted a message to his followers today on Twitter. You can tell he was serious because he removed the usual crazy font he uses on social media.

“Wear your mask. Keep your distance,” Newton wrote, attaching a picture of himself wearing a mask.

WEAR YOUR MASK • KEEP YOUR DISTANCE pic.twitter.com/0IBolQt3rx — Cameron 1 Newton (@CameronNewton) October 7, 2020

Yesterday, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport provided an update on Newton’s status and what needs to happen before the quarterback can get cleared.

“If we assume that Cam Newton continues to not have symptoms and theoretically he tests [negative] twice after a five-day period, then he would be able to get back on the field against the Broncos,” Rapoport said. “The problem is, that all is determined by when the virus actually leaves his system. He had it Saturday, had it late Friday night.

“Does it leave his system in time enough to get ready for the Broncos [this Sunday]? As of right now, it seems far-fetched, but it is possible.”

From NFL Now: #Patriots QB Cam Newton has not shown COVID-19 symptoms yet (as the CBS broadcast mentioned), but it's still a longshot for him to be cleared and play vs. the #Broncos. I'll explain 👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/Ei4yWT5E5N — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 6, 2020

However, the Patriots are now dealing with another star player–cornerback Stephon Gilmore–testing positive for COVID-19, potentially putting this week’s game in jeopardy.

It might not matter if Newton can’t play this Sunday if New England isn’t even allowed to take the field.